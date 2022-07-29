DGS Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Infosys makes up about 0.6% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 171,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,195,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.