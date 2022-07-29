DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Magna International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Magna International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Magna International by 1,609.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Magna International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Magna International Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:MGA opened at $63.82 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.