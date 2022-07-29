DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Weis Markets stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.13. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

