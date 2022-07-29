DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($20.92) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €26.30 ($26.84) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC Asset Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DIC stock opened at €10.92 ($11.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $908.02 million and a PE ratio of 19.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.40. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €9.69 ($9.89) and a 1-year high of €16.19 ($16.52).

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.