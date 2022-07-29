Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Lessened by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,287,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $136.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.65 and a 200-day moving average of $138.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

