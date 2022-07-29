Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $183,000.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.80. 761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,389. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22.
