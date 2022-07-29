Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

DIN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.88.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:DIN opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global Increases Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

