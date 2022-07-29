Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $131.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.
Discover Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $99.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $135.69.
Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHE LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
