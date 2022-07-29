dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
dotdigital Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DOTDF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.25.
dotdigital Group Company Profile
