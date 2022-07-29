dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DOTDF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

