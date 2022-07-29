Dovu 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,061.00 (DOV)

Dovu (DOV) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. Dovu has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $10,061.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dovu has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,016.91 or 1.00021911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00128469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032237 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 931,157,114 coins. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dovu

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

