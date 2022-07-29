Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after buying an additional 479,927 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,984,000 after buying an additional 221,746 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,769,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,138,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

