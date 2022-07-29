Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $841,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJR opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average is $102.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
