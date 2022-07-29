Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance
OTCMKTS TAKOF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 4,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,810. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.
About Drone Delivery Canada
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.