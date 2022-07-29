Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DCT stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. 10,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,987. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

DCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 256,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after buying an additional 225,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after buying an additional 100,095 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,783,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.