Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Raised to “Hold” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNLMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.60) to GBX 1,200 ($14.46) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dunelm Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,400 ($16.87) to GBX 1,160 ($13.98) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

