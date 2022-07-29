Dvision Network (DVI) Price Hits $0.0779 on Top Exchanges

Dvision Network (DVI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0779 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $29.81 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,819.90 or 1.00008168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00128477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00032842 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 382,696,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network.

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dvision Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

