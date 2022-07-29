DXdao (DXD) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $454.59 or 0.01908591 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $22.42 million and $22,233.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15.

DXdao Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

