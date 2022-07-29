Dynamic Market Capitalization Reaches $607,255.23 (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $607,255.23 and approximately $26.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,926.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,724.71 or 0.07208221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00163592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00256132 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.00675448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.15 or 0.00635909 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005591 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

