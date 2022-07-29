Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Short Interest Down 73.0% in July

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the June 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 4,034.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $11.14 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $575.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DYN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.