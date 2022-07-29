Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 2.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Eaton Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $146.26 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.03.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.