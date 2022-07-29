Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $103,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ecolab by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after buying an additional 841,377 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $147,518,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 49.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 770,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,967,000 after purchasing an additional 253,079 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $162.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.