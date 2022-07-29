Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 2.1% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $10,444,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $164.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.45 and a 200 day moving average of $171.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $172.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.12.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

