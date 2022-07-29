Efinity Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.77 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $30.75 million and $2.77 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,016.91 or 1.00021911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00128469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032237 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.