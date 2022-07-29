Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

ELAN opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

