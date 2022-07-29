Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.98 and last traded at C$7.03. 182,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 460,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELD. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.65.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.65.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9573333 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

