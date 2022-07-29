Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Announces Earnings Results

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Element Solutions updated its FY22 guidance to $1.52-$1.55 EPS.
NYSE:ESI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.73. 20,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,854. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 386.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $474,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Element Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
