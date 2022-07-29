Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Lowered to $485.00 at Morgan Stanley

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $533.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $557.15.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $475.73 on Monday. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $114.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $481.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,427 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 43,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 666,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Elevance Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,271,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,334,000 after purchasing an additional 633,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

