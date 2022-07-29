Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.70- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $474.49. 20,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,933. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $481.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $557.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $557.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.