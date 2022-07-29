Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.70- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
Shares of ELV traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $474.49. 20,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,933. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $481.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $557.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $557.15.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
About Elevance Health
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevance Health (ELV)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.