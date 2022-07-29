EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $114.71 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.64.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

