Emma Walmsley Sells 148,525 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.24), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,154,814.16).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 4th, Emma Walmsley purchased 7 shares of GSK stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,799 ($21.67) per share, for a total transaction of £125.93 ($151.72).

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down GBX 15.60 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,727.40 ($20.81). 2,973,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,817,376. GSK plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.98). The company has a market cap of £87.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,369.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,734.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,686.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.80) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.29) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.69) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.08) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.64) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.01).

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

