Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 707,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 127,435 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.18 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

