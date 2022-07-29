Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $60,331,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 63.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 50,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 81,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,984,928. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.