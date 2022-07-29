eosDAC (EOSDAC) Hits Market Capitalization of $338,787.08

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $338,787.08 and $15,584.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.56 or 0.00859554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,020.46 or 0.99957533 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eosDAC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.