ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.70

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.70 and traded as low as $52.61. ePlus shares last traded at $53.90, with a volume of 61,696 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ePlus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $451.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ePlus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,852,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 47,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,226,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,427,000 after acquiring an additional 574,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,557,000 after buying an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

