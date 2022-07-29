EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth $32,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.