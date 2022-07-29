Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hanesbrands Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

