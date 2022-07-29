Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Equity Bancshares to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Bancshares news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $92,779.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

