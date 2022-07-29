ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Down 85.2% in July

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the June 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,879,583 shares in the company, valued at $18,579,482.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 347,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $968,699.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,337,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,892,791.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,879,583 shares in the company, valued at $18,579,482.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 652,091 shares of company stock worth $1,931,165 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 626,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 325,751 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 543,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 185,124 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,125,000 after buying an additional 1,137,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 724,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EPIX opened at $2.90 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

