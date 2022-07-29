Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their maintains rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.63.

Shares of ESS opened at $284.12 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 65.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

