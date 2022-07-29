Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EVBG. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.43.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $167.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.