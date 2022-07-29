Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.63 earnings per share.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:RE opened at $258.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.77 and a 200 day moving average of $283.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $240.58 and a 52 week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

