Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Gap Up to $20.73

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.73, but opened at $21.58. Exelixis shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 4,349 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Exelixis Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 19.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Exelixis by 920.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,872,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,126 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Exelixis by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

