Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,121 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Argus decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.44. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

