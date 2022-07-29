Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Extreme Networks updated its Q1 guidance to $0.15-0.20 EPS.

Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.93. 48,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,618. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,028.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 199,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $987,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 91.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

