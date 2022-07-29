Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $18.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 13.1 %

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,028.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Extreme Networks by 9.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth $331,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

