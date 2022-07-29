F.N.B. Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.11. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

