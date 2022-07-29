Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading Up 20%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 352,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,289,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.