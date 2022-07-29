Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Cut by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. 27,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.