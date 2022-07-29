Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE:AGM opened at $108.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.20. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,931.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 62.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 80.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.