Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Given Maintains Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of FSS opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $8,606,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $4,877,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

